11.30AM: Rockhampton police are looking for a man following an incident at a Koongal home last night.

Police advised they were investigating a dispute at a Shepherd St address however the details have not been revealed at this time.

He is reportedly driving a white Mazda BT-50 ute.

Police investigations are continuing.

More to follow.