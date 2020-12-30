Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Campbell is wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Andrew Campbell is wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Crime

Police hunt man wanted over baby death

by Kate Kyriacou
30th Dec 2020 6:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have released a photograph of a man wanted for the alleged murder of nine-month-old Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

Andrew Campbell, 41, has not come forward despite numerous appeals from police to turn himself in.

Andrew Campbell is wanted for questioning over the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.
Andrew Campbell is wanted for questioning over the alleged murder of nine-month-old Dexter Wilton.

Dexter was found dead by paramedics in his mother's Raceview home in June 2019.

Police have alleged he died from neglect, with the mistreatment lasting a "period of days".

"There have been a number of medical tests and pathology reports, we will be alleging that the cause of death was as a result of neglect," Detective Inspector David Briese said previously.

 

Police are looking for Andrew Campbell over the suspicious death of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.
Police are looking for Andrew Campbell over the suspicious death of Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

Dexter's mother, Natalie Whitehead, 34, has been charged with her son's murder.

At the time of the boy's death, Campbell, from Bellbowrie, was Whitehead's partner.

"While not considered dangerous to members of the community, anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact police immediately," a statement from Queensland police said.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police hunt man wanted over baby death

More Stories

baby died child killed editors picks police hunt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EVENT GUIDE: Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in CQ

        Premium Content EVENT GUIDE: Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in CQ

        Information Find out where all the New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place around the Rockhampton region.

        Pineapple policies: Hooper plans to ‘change the ball game’

        Premium Content Pineapple policies: Hooper plans to ‘change the ball game’

        Council News Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper hopes to shake up Rockhampton’s status quo.

        D-day: Businesses told when they must leave Kern Arcade

        Premium Content D-day: Businesses told when they must leave Kern Arcade

        Business Time is fast running out for Kern Arcade businesses to find new homes.

        BAIL: Alleged offender could not afford to get to Longreach

        Premium Content BAIL: Alleged offender could not afford to get to Longreach

        Crime The CQ woman allegedly breached her bail conditions multiple times because she had...