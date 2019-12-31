Police hunt man who attacked worker in CBD theft

Police are searching for the man.

BREAKING 11.50AM: Police are searching for a baldheaded man on a skateboard who has allegedly assaulted Chemist Warehouse staff in Rockhampton while stealing items from the store.

The offence happened at 11.40am in East St.

The offender was wearing board shorts, knee-high white socks, a grey hat and grey singlet and was last seen in Fitzroy Street headed south towards George Street.

Police patrols are scouring the area. There were no initial reports of injuries.