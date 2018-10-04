Terrifying assault after car breakdown in Warwick

A WOMAN viciously attacked by a man who she thought had stopped to help after her car broke down says she was hit unconscious and woke up on the roadside with the man on top of her and her pants pulled down.

The Warwick woman has spoken of her terrifying ordeal as police hunt the man, who allegedly slammed her face into her car as she waited by the side of the road Tuesday evening.

The man, who was driving a white ute, had stopped and offered to help the woman, aged in her 20s, after she broke down on Rose St on her way home from work about 6.15pm.

Sergeant Darren Tamblyn (right) called it a "brazen" attack. Picture: Warwick Daily News/Elyse Wurum

After looking under the bonnet, the pair walked to the back of the car, where the man allegedly attacked the woman.

"I walked to the back of the car to shut the back of the door, I had it open," the victim, who remained anonymous, told Nine News.

"He's grabbed the back of my head and slammed it into the back of my car and then I've just blacked out from that."

The woman said she didn't know how long she was unconscious, but told Nine News when she woke her clothes were ripped, her pants pulled down and the man was on top of her.

"I 'came to' once and he was over top of me and he's hit me across the side of the face. I've gone back unconscious (and) when I 'came to' (again) he was gone and all I thought was 'I just need to get home'.

"I want him to be put away. I don't want him to be able to hurt someone else."

The incident happened on Rose St, in the vicinity of the Warwick Golf Club.

The woman was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the man fled in his vehicle - a white single cab utility with silver tray back and sides.

Warwick Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn described it as a "brazen attack".

"It's fairly brazen, obviously there was still a bit of light around and it's on a road that is regularly travelled up to the Warwick Golf Club," Sgt Tamblyn told Warwick Daily News.

"This person seems to have taken advantage of the situation, she's obviously got the bonnet up of the car, he's seen that and stopped to offer assistance."

Police are investigating whether sexual assault was involved, after the woman woke to find her clothes torn.

The man has been described as Caucasian, aged between 30 to 40, with a chubby build, short dark hair and full dark beard and was approximately 175cm tall.

He was wearing a dark blue tradie shirt with sleeves rolled up, matching shorts and tradie style boots.

The assault occurred on Rose Street, on the left-hand side of the road, approximately 50m past the intersection with Horsman Rd, heading towards the Warwick Golf Course.

Anyone who may have noticed the vehicles on Rose Street or has any information which could assist with police investigations is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.