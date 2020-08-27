Menu
Two male suspects are wanted for questioning over alleged property theft.
Police hunt multiple suspects over late-night crime

kaitlyn smith
27th Aug 2020 7:00 PM
POLICE are on the lookout for two males they believe to be connected to another incident of property crime across Rockhampton region.

It is alleged two male suspects entered a secure Dawson Rd compound at Glenlee sometime in the late hours of August 25.

An unknown amount of copper wire was reportedly stolen from the business.

One suspect is described as a caucasian, wearing a light coloured hooded jumper, white or light coloured trousers and light coloured shoes.

CCTV footage also revealed the second suspect to be a caucasian man wearing a light-coloured hoodie, dark trousers, dark shoes and light-coloured cap.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

