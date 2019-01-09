Menu
BREAKING: Police on hunt for stolen car driver

Andrew Korner
by
9th Jan 2019 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM
POLICE are on the hunt for a man who dumped a stolen car and fled after they attempted to pull him over this afternoon.

Redbank Plains residents were alerted to the drama just after midday today.

Police said a car that had been reported stolen was spotted in the area about 12.20pm.

They attempted to pull the driver over but he evaded them.

A stolen car was dumped in a creek at Redbank Plains shortly before the driver took the bolt from police.
A short time later, the car was found dumped near a creek in the vicinity of Milford St.

Police called in the Polair chopper and the dog squad to search for the man, who was only described as Caucasian in appearance.

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

