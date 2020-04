Rockhampton police are searching for three teens in a suspected stolen vehicle.

ROCKHAMPTON police are searching for three teenagers last seen in a suspected stolen vehicle.

The blue Hyundai Getz hatchback was reported driving erratically on Edington St at 12.12pm.

The car was heading towards Berserker Street State School.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.