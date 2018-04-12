Police hunt thieves who crashed SUV into shed at high speed

Driver fled the scene after he smashed into a pole, through a fence and nearly hit a house in Gracemere.

UPDATE 11AM: An unknown person or group has stolen a sport utility vehicle and crashed it at high speed into a residential fence and shed at a Gracemere address overnight.

The residents of the Perkins Crt address were home at the time but escaped injury although police said they were understandably upset by the dramatic events.

"They are a little bit shaken up, obviously it's never good to wake up in the morning and find a vehicle smashed through the back fence and your shed," Rockhampton police Senior Sergeant Detective Luke Peachey said this morning at a media conference.

It is understood between 11.30pm last night and 4am this morning, an unknown person or persons attended a Lillypilly Ave home in Gracemere where they broke into the residence by unknown means and stole a set of car keys to a maroon coloured Hyundai Terracan, 2005 model

That vehicle was then discovered around 4.30am after the collision with the Perkins Crt property.

"It is believed that vehicle was travelling at high speed along Johnson Rd in Gracemere when it collided with a telephone pole before driving through a residential wooden fence, into the backyard and colliding with a shed," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We are speaking with witnesses at the moment and the versions we have obtained from them is that they were travelling at high speed, it appears just from looking at the scene, the vehicle has travelled across the median strip and then collided with the telephone pole which has then sent it through the fence and then the shed."

The incident was brought to police attention by witnesses of the crash through a number of calls.

Snr Sgt Peachey said it was 'very concerning' to see a crash of this nature.

"We are very lucky we are only talking about a vehicle that has been crashed and that no one has been injured," he said.

It is unknown if the driver was injured.

"We have seen of number of incidents due to safety requirements, people have walked away, it is possible someone is injured," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Police are conducting investigations into persons who they believe may be responsible in regards to that offence.

"We have no idea at this stage if there was more than one person involved and that's why we are asking members of the public for assistance," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward if they saw anything at all.

"Especially for that time of the morning, if anyone saw anyone running around the streets of that area, while they think it might not be linked to this, please let us decide that," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We are asking members of the public who may have any information whatsoever about the break-in or the traffic crash to contact Crimestoppers or Rockhampton police."

Contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and Rockhampton police on 4932 3500.

INITIAL REPORT 8.15AM: A DRIVER fled the scene after he crashed into a power pole, through a fence and nearly into a Gracemere home this morning, into a shed in Perkins Court in Gracemere

The Queensland Police Service is investigating after the incident about 4.03am today.

Police said no one was on scene when they arrived at the home near the intersection of Johnson Rd and Lucas St, Gracemere.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was also called in to make the area safe.

No injuries were reported.