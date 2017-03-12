Police hunting driver who fled crash scene

POLICE are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash at Bouldercombe this morning.

Just before 8am emergency services responded to two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the Burnett Hwy and Gavial-Gracemere Rd.

Police, QAS and QFES arrived to find a woman aged in her 50s suffering a head injury from the crash however the second vehicle involved had left the scene.

A QLD Police spokeswoman confirmed police were searching for the driver of the second vehicle involved, which may have been a Toyota utility.

The woman in the vehicle that remained at the scene was transported via ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.