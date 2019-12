Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

2.35PM: Rockhampton police are searching for two male offenders after they assaulted a shopping centre manager and damaged property at the complex.

The incident happened at 2.30pm as the manager attempted to prevent their destructive actions at City Centre Plaza in Rockhampton.

The two fugitives were last seen fleeing down Bolsover Street towards the Fitzroy River.

More to follow.