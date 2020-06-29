Menu
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: Police have rushed to set up a cordon to capture a person who looked like they were about to conduct an armed robbery at a Norman Gardens convenience store before fleeing.
Police hunting for suspect who attempted armed robbery

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
29th Jun 2020 7:28 PM
A WOULD-BE armed robber is on the run from police in North Rockhampton after being spotted lurking around the Oasis Convenience store in Norman Gardens this evening.

Around 6.45pm, the robbery suspect was allegedly lurking, peeking around the corner of the building with their head covered in a T-shirt, brandishing a 'large knife', when staff at the store alerted the police.

Police crews hastily converged on the Richardson Rd store from all directions to locate the prospective robber but the suspect had fled the area.

A witness told police that they saw someone take off on a "short motorbike" just minutes before police arrived.

The suspect was described as a caucasian male with black jeans, a dark shirt with grey sleeves and dark shoes, who had a shirt tied around their head.

Police who viewed the CCTV footage said the suspect was "definitely looking to do an armed robbery".

A cordon was set up by police, who then switched to mobile patrols checking in at businesses in the surrounding area.

