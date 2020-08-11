Police hunting for volunteers to bolster community program

ROCKHAMPTON police are on the hunt for volunteers.

The Queensland Police’s Volunteers in Policing Program trains residents to help police with their work, including in crime prevention and customer service.

Volunteers, or VIPs, must be aged between 18 and 70, need good communication skills, and must be prepared to work between four and 16 hours a week.

Rockhampton district crime prevention coordinator Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull attributed the program’s success in other areas to the strong partnerships formed between local police and residents.

He said it proved volunteers could provide useful support to their town and was “part of a move towards increased community involvement in policing, where police are able to tap into the skills, experiences and talents of local residents”.

The work of VIPs varies, but typically includes community service and liaison work, school support, customer service, victim support, and being part of crime prevention programs.

Mr Hull said the inhabitants of Rockhampton had expressed appreciation for the advice and assistance received from volunteers.

“We have had young people looking for experience to prepare themselves to join the Police Service, mothers whose children are now at school and are looking for a meaningful community activity, and retired business people looking to remain active in their local area,” he said.

“The work of VIPs has attracted significant praise from school principals and the wider community.

“One such project involving VIPs is the ‘School Speed Zone Awareness Project’, where VIPs attend school speed zones with speed awareness devices to educate drivers on school zone speed limits.”

At the moment, police are looking particularly for people competent on computers and word processors.

Applications can be made online and close on September 4.