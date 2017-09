Police are searching for a man after he jumped on a stranger's windscreen.

11.45AM: A MAN ran off bleeding after he jumped on a woman's windscreen in the Rockhampton CBD.

Initial reports indicate the Queensland Police Service and the Queensland Ambulance Service are attempting to find the man, believed to be between 18-20 years old.

It is believed he has injured his leg during the incident on Fitzroy St soon after 11am.

The QPS and QAS are in the city searching for the man, and believe he has run towards his home.

The driver is not believed to know the man.