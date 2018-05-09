Police identify Gracemere as 'priority area'

Gracemere Hidden Treasure's Tuesday coordinator Helen Scales was called while she was at church on Sunday about the break and enter of the charity shop.

4.40pm: BRAZEN thieves running rampant in Gracemere have not only caused havoc for residents and shop owners, the Queensland Police Service has declared the satellite suburb a 'priority' for more resources.

Shop owners have called for more policing resources after four shops were targeted in recent days - two were targeted twice.

The spree follows increase in reports from residents on Facebook of break and enters and thefts in recent months and two armed robberies in a year.

Questions put to QPS about the crime rates at Gracemere, policing levels and how the service determines what areas need resources resulted in confirmation property crime offences has risen but police were also arresting offenders a lot quicker than the previous year.

"While there have been increases in some property crime categories in the Gracemere Police Division this financial year compared to last financial year, local police have also increased clear-up rates of property offences as a result of timely investigations,” QPS said.

"The Queensland Police Service (QPS) regularly reviews population growth, crime trends and service delivery requirements to ensure a fair and equitable policing service is provided throughout the State.

"Gracemere has been identified as a priority area within the Capricornia District to increase the number of police officers, however, this must be considered against the requirements of other divisions in the area and across the State.

"A recent review of total calls for service in Gracemere did not support the requirement for a 24-hour station and any additional staff would be rostered according to calls for service.

"Importantly, Gracemere is also supported by officers from across the Capricornia District and specialist police functions such as officers in the Road Policing Command, Dog Squad, Missing Persons Unit, Homicide Investigation Unit, Drug Squad and Disaster Management.”

8.40am: GRACEMERE is so fed up with brazen thieves running rampant in the satellite suburb, there are calls for more police resources to be allocated to the local station on Johnson Rd.

The call came after four businesses were targeted in the past few days - two twice.

One was a charity shop where volunteers would be more than happy to help people in need, if they approached the volunteers during open hours.

Middle Rd shops Suzie's Move Scene and Daisy's Wrap were broken into on Thursday night/Friday morning, with police arresting a 16-year-old male.

The two shops were again targeted, along with Gracemere Plaza Takeaway and charity shop Gracemere's Hidden Treasure, on Saturday night/ Sunday morning.

Police are still investigating those offences.

A police spokesman said it was believed a brick or a similar item was used to smash the glass at the front of the shops.

PLEA FOR ACTION: Gracemere Plaza Takeaway owner Daphne Dolgner and Gracemere Hidden Treasure'S Tuesday co-ordinator Helen Scales want more police resources in the suburb. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Gracemere Plaza Takeaway's owner for 11 years, Daphne Dolgner, said shop owners started feeling unsafe after a pizza shop armed robbery in June last year and a Foodworks armed robbery in February.

"It took all day for police and forensics to process the shops, and then have the glass fixed, hence no trade for Sunday,” she said.

"Then for them to do the same to the charity shop beside my business leaves me totally overwhelmed with anger.

"The people have no morals and I am so fed up with this happening in our community on a regular basis.”

SMASHED: Gracemere Hidden Treasure's front door after the break and enter. Contributed

Gracemere's Hidden Treasure is run by volunteers from the Gracemere Baptist Church.

Yesterday, Tuesday co-ordinator Helen Scales said she was called about the break-in while she was at church on Sunday.

"It's getting terrible,” she said.

Both women said the Gracemere police station needed more resources to address increasing crime in the area.

One of those woman has been the victim of a home burglary, with cash and their mother's jewellery stolen.

Other residents, current and past, have taken to social media to talk about their brushes with brazen offenders.

One woman said her family left Gracemere after she returned home from grocery shopping one day to find three in her kitchen.

They had gained access by a window she'd accidentally left open.

She said people had broken into their house many times before that incident.

"Our back door was continually smashed in as we lived out of town. We had so much stuff stolen, including the house (water) pump.”

The office of Police Minister Mk Ryan said decisions about extra police resources were determined by the Queensland Police Service.

The Morning Bulletin sent questions to QPS yesterday afternoon about extra resources at Gracemere Police Station.

A response had not been received by print deadline.