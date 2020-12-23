Menu
Police identify young man who died at Coast dance festival

by Thomas Chamberlin, Greg Stolz
23rd Dec 2020 10:00 AM
The man who died at the Elements dance festival on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday has been identified as a French foreign national.

The man, aged about 30, was declared dead about 4.10pm after people commenced CPR for almost an hour.

He collapsed on the dance floor at the festival, which was being held at Landcruiser Park in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

 

The French Consulate has been informed of the man's death.

Police are still awaiting autopsy results and have not yet confirmed the man died of a drug overdose.

Event director Trent Stewart said Elements Festival, hosted at Landcruiser Park, passed its "sincerest condolences" to the man's family and friends.

"Our thoughts and concerns are primarily for their wellbeing during this time," he said.

"The impact of this tragedy will be felt right throughout our staff, volunteers and patrons for a long time to come."

Mr Stewart said Elements Festival considered the safety and care of patrons their highest priority and had highly trained medical staff on duty during the festival.

He said organisers worked with authorities prior to the event to ensure the environment they provided was as safe as possible.

Originally published as Police identify victim of suspected overdose at music festival

