Rockhampton police are on scene.
Police in chase with three wanted persons at The Range

Melanie Plane
1st Feb 2021 1:07 PM
UPDATE 1.30PM: Police have reportedly taken one person into custody in an incident at The Range.

It is understood the male was arrested about 1.10pm in Bowen Lane.

Police are still searching for another two offenders.

Members of the public should remain in their homes to allow the dog squad to work.

Anyone who spots the offenders or has information should contact police.

INITIAL: Multiple police crews are involved in a search and chase with at least three persons of interest in the vicinity of The Range.

Reports suggest police have been chasing the wanted persons in the vicinity of the lagoon side of the Botanic Gardens, and Rugby Park.

Crews were reportedly initially called to reports of an attempted break-in at Kennedy Street.

It is understood the incident could be linked to a stolen vehicle, potentially a Pajero, dumped in Kennedy Lane.

It is unclear if it is the same Pajero reported stolen from a Moura address this morning.

The suspects have been seen jumping fences and sneaking through backyards in the Cairns St, Bowen St and Kennedy St areas.

The dog squad is involved and cordons are reportedly being established.

Members of the public are urged to remain in their homes to allow the dog squad to track the wanted persons.

