Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have launched a public appeal to identify a mystery woman critically injured after being hit by a car.
Police have launched a public appeal to identify a mystery woman critically injured after being hit by a car.
News

Police in desperate bid to identify critically injured woman

by Grace Mason
18th Dec 2020 2:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have launched a public appeal to identify a woman critically injured after being hit by a car in Westcourt.

The woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, is currently in a coma in Townsville Hospital and had no identification on her when she was struck by the car while attempting to cross Tills and Gatton St around 10.25pm on Wednesday night.

The crash is not believed to be suspicious and police have spoken with the driver who was not physically harmed.

They have released a picture of the few items she was carrying at the time in the hopes someone may come forward and identify her.

She is described as having a dark complexion, possibly of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and aged in her 20s.

The woman is 150cm tall with a very slim build and has a nose piercing (stud) in her left nostril as well as acrylic nails with a French manicure. She has dark curly brown hair and brown eyes.

The items found with her at the time included:

• A set of earphones with the letters 'KDT' written on a label attached to the earphones

• A key from a locksmith in Cairns for a dwelling numbered '2'

• A cigarette lighter

Anyone who may have further information is urged to come forward.

Originally published as Police in desperate bid to identify woman critically injured in crash

police road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another councillor throws hat in the ring for mayoral gig

        Premium Content Another councillor throws hat in the ring for mayoral gig

        Council News There are now more than 12 declarations for the January 2021 by-election

        • 18th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        That’s ace! Lynch ladies love their tennis

        Premium Content That’s ace! Lynch ladies love their tennis

        Tennis Midweek Ladies players celebrate their 2020 season.

        IN PHOTOS: Yeppoon High students dress to impress for formal

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Yeppoon High students dress to impress for formal

        News Students dressed their best for the 2020 formal.

        Rewald’s plan for helping Rocky’s homeless

        Premium Content Rewald’s plan for helping Rocky’s homeless

        News With Rockhampton’s homeless problem worsening, mayoral candidate John Rewald has...