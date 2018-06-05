Menu
Police in pursuit of boozy woman after hit and run

Shayla Bulloch
5th Jun 2018 10:30 AM
WINE glass in hand, a woman has committed a hit and run this morning North Rockhampton with police in pursuit.

Initial reports indicate a woman in her 40s reversed out of her High St address in Berserker around 10.15am and hit her neighbour's car.

Another neighbour reported the incident to police saying she backed into the vehicle and drove off with a wine glass in her hand and goon bag on her lap.

Police are on the lookout for the car which was registered to a 41-year-old woman from Berserker.

