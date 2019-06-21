Man linked to luxury car thefts in police siege

Two trespassers are reportedly on the roof of Goleby's Basement in Ipswich CBD.

Two trespassers are reportedly on the roof of Goleby's Basement in Ipswich CBD.

LATEST: FORMER friends of the man have confirmed his identity as Billy Baker.

Baker was earlier livestreaming his siege efforts from Goleby's Basement rooftop.

Sources say Baker is 23 and attended Bremer State High School. Police and firetrucks are now moving in in efforts to remove him from the rooftop.

UPDATE: A Townsville man linked to a string of luxury car thefts is reportedly involved in a police stand-off on a roof of a building in the Ipswich CBD.

Police were called to Brisbane Street, in Ipswich, more than 1400km away from Townsville just before 11am.

Sources say wanted man Billy Baker and his girlfriend Tayla Gray are in discussions with police negotiators at the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they were speaking to "a number of people" on scene.

He said several crews responded to the incident.

Baker's alleged accomplice Frank Ryder was charged with a string of property crime offences and appeared in court on Thursday.

A young man is involved in a police stand-off on the roof of a building in Ipswich.

The man is believed to be Billy Baker, wanted over a string of luxury car thefts. Photo: QPS

Baker is reportedly one of two trespassers on the roof of Goleby's Basement causing delays.

Eyewitnesses state the two people caused the lane to close and slower than normal traffic flow down Brisbane Street.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they had been up there for about an hour.

"There's two people on top of a (building) and we're negotiating with them to get them down," they said.

Two trespassers are reportedly on the roof of Goleby's Basement in Ipswich CBD. Contributed

Two trespassers are reportedly on the roof of Goleby's Basement in Ipswich CBD. Contributed

Eyewitnesses state that there is now police tape up, cordoning off the area, while the people remain on the roof.

More to come...