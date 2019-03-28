‘Firearm’ incident at Melbourne station

Thousands of Melbourne commuters have been stranded after the hugely busy city loop was put into lockdown with armed police at one of the network's busiest stations.

Flagstaff station, in the heart of the financial district, was closed just before 9am with footage emerging of armed police on platforms.

Passengers on Twitter said there were rumours of a "man with a gun". Victoria Police did not confirm that but did say that they were responding to an incident at Flagstaff.

Footage has emerged of police at the station.

Sky News have since said that the station has reopened after reports that shell casings were found on a train. However nothing was found.

Flinder St station flooded with commuters due to police operation at #flagstaff train station pic.twitter.com/Kqk4XOzlMt — Gigi Sam (@822548be30974cd) March 27, 2019

BREAKING: TRAINS HELD UP AT FLAGSTAFF STATION DUE TO THREAT, ALL SERVICES HAVE CEASED, POLICE ARE HOLDING RIOT SHIELDS pic.twitter.com/yam71Xjz5O — siri⭐️ (@yeahsiri) March 27, 2019

Public Transport Victoria has said: "Due to a police request in the city loop, all trains will run direct to/from Flinders Street until further notice".

Victoria Police has said it is "responding to an incident at Flagstaff Train Station.

"Police are currently moving passengers away from the area and ask everyone to please avoid the station for now."

More to come