Dead body blocks Coast road as police investigate scene

A body lies on a lonely stretch of road about 1 km west of Moy Pocket Road in Gheerulla. The road is closed.

UPDATE 7.50AM:

A DEAD body has been found lying on a stretch of road in the Sunshine Coast hinterland this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed a body was found on Eumundi Kenilworth Rd early this morning. The road is currently closed to traffic in both directions as police investigate the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Gheerulla, west of Eumundi, just before 4am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Paramedics have since left the scene and the forensic crash unit has been called.

The Sunshine Coast Daily is at the scene, and a body can be seen lying on the road with a sheet over it.

The incident has been reported by police as a "medical incident", but QPS have been unable to confirm the cause of the death. The QPS spokeswoman said officers were working to notify the deceased's family.

Police remain at the scene, but it's unknown how long the road will be closed.

EARLIER:

A POLICE incident has blocked a major Sunshine Coast road, causing traffic delays for commuters this morning.

Eumundi-Kenilworth Rd is currently closed to all traffic and motorists are being advised to delay travel or find alternative routes where possible.

TRAFFIC: Eumundi-Kenilworth Road is currently closed to all traffic. Delay travel or seek alternative routes where possible. #QLDtraffic pic.twitter.com/VglxXwrr6z — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 16, 2019

Police and paramedics were called to the incident near Gheerulla, west of Eumundi, just before 4am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said. Paramedics have since left the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the incident appeared to be related to a medical incident.

More to come.