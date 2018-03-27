Menu
A man was escorted off a plane at the Sunshine Coast Airport by police, after he suffered a mental health episode during the flight. Meanwhile travellers (left) walk to the airport terminal. Arthur Gorrie
Police incident sparks Sunshine Coast Airport delays

Francesca Mcmackin
by
26th Mar 2018 10:22 AM | Updated: 11:55 AM

POLICE have shed light on why a man had to be escorted off a plane at the Sunshine Coast airport, following an "episode" on the flight.

Travellers lined the viewing area at the airport about 2.30pm Saturday as a police car pulled up on the tarmac next to the landed Jetstar plane.

A man was taken off the plane and into the police car.

The Jetstar flight 787 had arrived from Sydney, and the airport notified fliers the return flight to Sydney would be delayed due to a "police issue".

"Everyone was talking about it and taking pictures," one witness said.

Police reported the man had suffered a mental health episode during the flight, and police attended the scene to assist him.

The man was not arrested.

