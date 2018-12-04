Police indicate tip-off led to major airport drug bust

A 26-year-old Rockhampton man will remain behind bars until February after being caught with a substance, believed to be $75,000 worth of methamphetamines, at Rockhampton Airport on Monday.

Jazzmen Dodd used a false name to board a return flight from Brisbane with the substance concealed down his pants.

He was intercepted by police at the airport at about 5.30pm and taken into custody after being searched and 200gms of the methamphetamine was discovered.

Dodd was known to police but Detective senior sergeant Luke Peachey from Rockhampton CIB wouldn't comment on how police were alerted.

He said they had "obviously received information".

Dodd was arrested and later charged with possession of a dangerous drug over a schedule, supply of a dangerous drug, possession of something used in commission of a drug offence and for taking a flight using a false identity.

"It appears he has used a false name to enter that flight and we are investigating the reasons behind that at the moment," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We will allege that he travelled to Brisbane earlier in the day and then returned to Rockhampton the same day.

"Obviously we believe he has actually purchased those items in Brisbane that day.

"Our investigations are ongoing into the matter, but for that amount of methamphetamine we will allege he is not using for personal use, thus the charge of supply."

Police will also allege the drugs were purchased for about $45,000 with a street value close to $75,000.

"It was bagged up in one bag, it obviously hadn't been packaged up into smaller bags at that stage," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We are very very pleased that we've taken this amount of drugs off the street once again.

"It is obviously concerning the amount of drugs that was coming back into Rockhampton, but as I have stated all along, we have a designated Drug Investigation Unit who are proactively policing this sort of thing.

"It is only a matter of time before you are caught if you are doing the wrong thing.

"We will act on any information we get."

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez appeared on behalf of Dodd in Rockhampton Magistrate's Court this morning.

He requested a brief of evidence from police but made no application for bail.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke remanded him in custody until February 13, 2019.