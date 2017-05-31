BREAKING: Police inspect 'suspicious item' at Rocky Court House

UPDATE 2.55PM: A MORNING Bulletin reporter at the scene has confirmed police are in the foyer of the court house.

The police appear to be inspecting an item with a court house security guard.

The reporter said two police officers are at the security check-in desk inside the court house and have put an item about the size of a small handbag, into a black plastic bag.

The court house has not been evacuated.

BREAKING 2.40PM: POLICE are responding to an incident at the Rockhampton Court House following reports of a man with a 'suspicious item'.

Initial information suggests watch house staff called for police crews to attend urgently after a man was spotted 'acting strangely' inside the court house and in possession of a 'suspicious item'.

Police crews arrived on scene and reportedly located a 'suspicious item' however the man was no longer at the scene.

It is unclear at this stage what the item is.