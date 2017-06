11.30am: POLICE have intercepted a car full of males in North Rockhampton following allegations they had turned up at a Koongal property and threatened a resident there.

The incident was reported about 11.27am when a blue Commodore containing five people arrived at the Koongal home.

They reportedly challenged a resident there to a fight and kicked at the fence before leaving.

The Commodore was pulled over by police on Thozet Rd a short time later.

