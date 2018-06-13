Police intercept drink driver heading into motel carpark

TESS Margaret Walker was pulling into the carpark of a motel where she was living at the back in a donga when police busted her drink driving.

Walker pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to the charge where she had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.097.

She was intercepted in Quilpie on March 24 at 11.25pm and told police at the time she'd drunk three vodka premix cans in three hours.

She was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.