Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police intercept drink driver heading into motel carpark

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Jun 2018 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TESS Margaret Walker was pulling into the carpark of a motel where she was living at the back in a donga when police busted her drink driving.

Walker pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to the charge where she had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.097.

She was intercepted in Quilpie on March 24 at 11.25pm and told police at the time she'd drunk three vodka premix cans in three hours.

She was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.

drink driving tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    That new home feeling quickly fades for Yeppoon woman

    premium_icon That new home feeling quickly fades for Yeppoon woman

    Business Tess Timewell had issues throughout the entire Metro Builders project and beyond.

    CQ secures budget backing

    premium_icon CQ secures budget backing

    Politics Labor's big spending budget has many highlights for the people of CQ

    Drunk drive from funeral gathering to get cash from ATM

    premium_icon Drunk drive from funeral gathering to get cash from ATM

    Crime They had all been drinking after funeral of family member

    • 13th Jun 2018 11:55 AM
    Excavator takes down power line in South Rocky

    Excavator takes down power line in South Rocky

    Breaking The road has been closed to traffic.

    Local Partners