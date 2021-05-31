Police intercept reveals glass pipe in drug user’s bra
A drug user removed a glass pipe from underneath her bra and claimed she used it to smoke methamphetamine every fortnight, after police intercepted a vehicle.
Baylei Jade Maree Salway pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to one count of possessing drug utensils.
Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said police intercepted a vehicle driving in Rockhampton at 8.20pm on April 17.
Sergeant Cullen said, when asked if she had anything to declare, Salway produced a glass pipe from underneath her bra, which she claimed she used to smoke methamphetamine every fortnight.
Salway was fined $350 with a criminal conviction recorded.
The item was forfeited to the Crown.