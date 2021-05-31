Police intercept reveals glass pipe in drug user’s bra

Baylei Jade Maree Salway pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to one count of possessing drug utensils. FILE PHOTO

A drug user removed a glass pipe from underneath her bra and claimed she used it to smoke methamphetamine every fortnight, after police intercepted a vehicle.

Baylei Jade Maree Salway pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said police intercepted a vehicle driving in Rockhampton at 8.20pm on April 17.

Sergeant Cullen said, when asked if she had anything to declare, Salway produced a glass pipe from underneath her bra, which she claimed she used to smoke methamphetamine every fortnight.

Salway was fined $350 with a criminal conviction recorded.

The item was forfeited to the Crown.