Police intercept uncovers illegal drug

Torey Cameron Kowalski pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count each of possess dangerous drugs and contravene requirement of police. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Police found an illegal drug after searching a Central Queensland man’s vehicle north of Rockhampton, which he claimed belonged to a friend.

Torey Cameron Kowalski, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count each of possess dangerous drugs and contravene requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police intercepted a vehicle on the Bruce Highway at Marlborough on May 25, 2019.

Sgt Dalton said police searched the vehicle and, inside a backpack, found two capsules of a schedule two drug.

He said Kowalski told police the capsules were used by his friend and he was aware they were illegal.

He said Kowalski also failed to provide his identifying particulars within seven days of a notice being issued.

Defence lawyer David Mills said his client, who worked as a diesel fitter at Hastings Deering, had gone on a road trip with an acquaintance.

Mr Mills said his client was cleaning out his car when he found the tablets in a plastic bag and put them with his own personal property with the intention of returning them.

Kowalski was fined $1200 with criminal convictions recorded.

