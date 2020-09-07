Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police investigate after mystery cash found in mailbox

Paige Ashby
7th Sep 2020 6:52 AM | Updated: 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the owner of a quantity of cash left at a Springfield Lakes address two weeks ago.

On Monday afternoon, August 17, a resident found the money in their letterbox and notified police.

Anyone with information about the origins of the cash is asked to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001737367 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

queensland police servce springfield lakes unclaimed cash. editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: 67 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: 67 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Rockhampton sprinter breaks long-standing course record

        Premium Content Rockhampton sprinter breaks long-standing course record

        Horses Master Jamie is likely to head south for his next start in the $125K Weetwood...

        LETTERS: Smart operators know how to beat recession

        Premium Content LETTERS: Smart operators know how to beat recession

        News Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.