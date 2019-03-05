Police investigate after two PCYC buses found vandalised

DISAPPOINTING: Sergeant Greg Jones with one of two PCYC buses vandalised this week.

TWO Rockhampton PCYC buses have fallen victim to the hands of a hammer-wielding vandal, alleged to have caused extensive damage to both windscreens, as well as smashing one of the side front windows and an outside rear vision mirror.

According to a Police Media spokesperson, the incident happened between 6pm Monday night and 6.45am Tuesday morning at the North Rockhampton Police garage on the corner of Armstrong and Musgrave Sts.

Branch manager of Rockhampton PCYC Sergeant Greg Jones came upon the site early this morning, before reporting the incident.

He said it was a mad scramble to find replacements for the 24-seat and 20-seat buses.

"The buses are used for our before school and after school care services that we offer to the community,” he said.

"They are also used for a number of our other programs, including youth at risk programs. A number of people attend our PCYC.

"We usually park the buses at the North Rockhampton Police garage because we can't park them where we are at Stapleton Park.

"Unfortunately, someone has come through in the middle of the night with what we believe to be a hammer, smashed the windscreens to the buses and some windows and mirrors.

"We have just got to pick up the pieces, get them repaired and move on.”

He said they were currently waiting a quote before the windscreens could be repaired. The quote is expected to be more than $3000.

"We will get them fixed, we have insurance, but obviously there is an excess which is really hefty,” he said.

"It could take anywhere between two days to a week.”

He said, overall, he was disappointed in what has happened.

"A number of the programs we run in the community are for young people at risk,” he said.

"I just feel incredibly let down that someone has taken to our property, damaged it and we are going to have to pay the bill.

"It means those funds that pay the excess will have to be re-directed from a program for youth at risk.”

Police are investigating the incident, which is being treated as wilful damage to two vehicles at this point in time.