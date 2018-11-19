Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The light aircraft that crashed in NSW today. Picture: NSW Police
The light aircraft that crashed in NSW today. Picture: NSW Police
News

Couple survives light plane crash

by Stephanie Bedo
19th Nov 2018 1:59 PM

A COUPLE has survived a plane crash after their aircraft plunged in the outback.

The man and woman, both aged 45, escaped with injuries after their light plane went down in far west New South Wales this morning.

Emergency services were called to Tandou Road, Menindee, about 8.30am.

The couple was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital with both in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from Barrier Police District have started an investigation.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has been notified.

 

The light aircraft that crashed in NSW today. Picture: NSW Police
The light aircraft that crashed in NSW today. Picture: NSW Police

It comes as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man after a gyrocopter crash near Moree on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to a property on Mount Jerrybang Road, Moree, about 1.30am.

Police from New England Police District attended and found the body of a 50-year-old man.

There were no other passengers on board.

Initial inquiries suggest the gyrocopter crashed into a combine harvester at the property.

The Australian Sports Rotorcraft Association and ATSB has been notified of the incident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

The couple was treated on scene and taken to hospital. Picture: NSW Police
The couple was treated on scene and taken to hospital. Picture: NSW Police
editors picks emergency nsw plane crash

Top Stories

    From A+ students and rep football to home invasion

    premium_icon From A+ students and rep football to home invasion

    Crime HOW two talented boys ended up on the wrong side of the law over a $10 drug discrepancy.

    Coast sisters launch into swimwear world with stylish brand

    premium_icon Coast sisters launch into swimwear world with stylish brand

    Business GALLERY: Yeppoon duo create bikini brand for women of all body types

    Man arrested following bashing and dumping of Rocky man

    Man arrested following bashing and dumping of Rocky man

    Crime POLICE charge a man for the assault of a 23yo last week

    Memory of 'mean spirited' funding freeze lingers for council

    premium_icon Memory of 'mean spirited' funding freeze lingers for council

    Council News Capricornia councils are an estimated $11 million worse off.

    Local Partners