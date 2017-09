The alleged assault happened around noon at Stockland Rockhampton.

The alleged assault happened around noon at Stockland Rockhampton. Amber Hooker

8pm: Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a woman by a 47-year-old man at Stockland Rockhampton today.

The alleged incident happened about noon at the region's largest shopping centre located on Yaamba Rd.

At 7.30pm no charges had been laid.

A spokesman said a 47-year-old man was assisting police with their enquiries.

More to follow.