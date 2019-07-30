Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police will stay at the Nambour street this morning to investigate after a suspicious car fire.
Police will stay at the Nambour street this morning to investigate after a suspicious car fire. ABC Sunshine Coast
Crime

Police investigate as car goes up in flames

Ashley Carter
by
30th Jul 2019 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a car was set on fire at Nambour early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle fire next to a house on Bade St just after 4.30am, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The fire was isolated to the car but paramedics also remained on scene to support firefighters. No one was injured.

The QPS spokeswoman sad the fire is being treated as suspicious and police were investigating the scene.

No one has been charged.

car fire crime nambour queensland police service scd crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Worried dad's bid for Yeppoon youth centre to tackle crime

    premium_icon Worried dad's bid for Yeppoon youth centre to tackle crime

    News Jon Dalton holds daily football games to keep at-risk youths off Yeppoon streets

    • 30th Jul 2019 7:34 AM
    MORNING REWIND: Police continue manhunt for escaped prisoner

    MORNING REWIND: Police continue manhunt for escaped prisoner

    News From a police manhunt to death investigation delays, catch up here

    • 30th Jul 2019 8:00 AM
    Young woman holding down three jobs could lose them

    premium_icon Young woman holding down three jobs could lose them

    Crime One small mistake puts her income earning ability in jeopardy

    CQ's worst flu season in 5 years

    premium_icon CQ's worst flu season in 5 years

    News Health services stretched to the limit