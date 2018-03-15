Menu
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of this morning.
News

Police investigate as crashed vehicle abandoned near Rocky

Amber Hooker
by
15th Mar 2018 8:22 AM

A VEHICLE abandoned after it crashed into a power pole in Rockhampton has sparked a police investigation.

The single-vehicle incident happened about 3.20am, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) report.

Police were also called to the scene near Dooley St and Emu Park Rd, Lakes Creek.

A police spokesman said the vehicle was "abandoned” when they arrived, and police are following up this morning.

He said there is no indication the vehicle was stolen.

The QFES isolated the motor and advised Ergon of the damage to the power pole, which appeared minor.

They left the incident in the hands of police early this morning.

