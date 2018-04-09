Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services are attending a traffic crash on Yeppoon Rd.
Emergency Services are attending a traffic crash on Yeppoon Rd. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Police investigate as man fatally hit by car on Yeppoon Rd

vanessa jarrett
Amber Hooker
by and
9th Apr 2018 9:56 AM

UPDATE 9.45AM:

POLICE are investigating a fatal traffic incident after a man was struck by a vehicle travelling 100kmh near Ironpot on the Yeppoon Rockhampton Rd yesterday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was being transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition when he died.

The incident happened on the corner of Artillery Rd and was reported about 5.10pm.

Initial reports indicated the man had suffered head injuries.

7.50PM: A person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a car after exiting a vehicle on Yeppoon Rd.

The injured person was aged in their 30s.

5.20PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a report of a pedestrian injured after being struck by a vehicle travelling at 100kmh near Ironpot on the Yeppoon Rockhampton Rd.

The accident happened on the corner of Artillery Rd and was reported about 5.10pm.

Initial reports indicate one person is unconscious with head injuries.

There is a doctor on scene.

Family is also on scene.

More to follow.

qas rockhampton hospital traffic crash yeppoon rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Aged driver leaves long trail of destruction

Aged driver leaves long trail of destruction

News AN 82-YEAR-OLD man left a trail of destruction behind him when he decided to drive after a five-hour drinking session at the pub.

Incredible gift for Rocky families to remember babies lost

Incredible gift for Rocky families to remember babies lost

Community Rocky Hospital and social workers team up for special memorial

  • 9th Apr 2018 11:35 AM
Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after property horse fall

Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after property horse fall

News Treated for suspected pelvic and spinal injuries

No bull, Rocky's full as Beef Australia books out hotels

No bull, Rocky's full as Beef Australia books out hotels

News VISITORS are spilling to Gladstone to find a comfy bed during event

Local Partners