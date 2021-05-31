Police investigate as stolen car ‘totally destroyed’ in fire

Emergency crews have rushed to Coolum Beach after a car was set on fire on Monday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the western end of W Coolum Road about 6.10am.

A car has been destroyed in a fire at Coolum Beach. Picture: Tegan Annett

She said when the crew arrived the car was almost completely burnt out and was located near the Coolum Creek boat ramp.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car was reportedly stolen and then set alight.

By 6.55am the car was "totally destroyed" and fire crews left the scene about 7am.

Residents reported hearing explosions and seeing black smoke in the area.

More to come.