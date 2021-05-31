Menu
Car fire at Coolum Beach
News

Police investigate as stolen car ‘totally destroyed’ in fire

Eden Boyd
31st May 2021 8:20 AM
Emergency crews have rushed to Coolum Beach after a car was set on fire on Monday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the western end of W Coolum Road about 6.10am.

A car has been destroyed in a fire at Coolum Beach. Picture: Tegan Annett
She said when the crew arrived the car was almost completely burnt out and was located near the Coolum Creek boat ramp.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car was reportedly stolen and then set alight.

By 6.55am the car was "totally destroyed" and fire crews left the scene about 7am.

A car has been destroyed in a fire at Coolum Beach. Picture: Tegan Annett
Residents reported hearing explosions and seeing black smoke in the area.

More to come.

