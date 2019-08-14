Police investigate body found in North Rockhampton

BODY FOUND: Queensland Police work to determine cause of death

THE body of a 46-year-old male found in North Rockhampton on Monday will be examined tomorrow to determine the cause of death.

Police found the body at in a Koongal home after receiving a call from triple 000.

The death was originally thought to be suspicious and a crime scene was declared while police completed investigations.

Police aren't ruling anything out but the death is now suspected to be caused by a drug overdose - a report will be handed to the coroner tomorrow.