Police investigate body found in North Rockhampton
THE body of a 46-year-old male found in North Rockhampton on Monday will be examined tomorrow to determine the cause of death.
Police found the body at in a Koongal home after receiving a call from triple 000.
The death was originally thought to be suspicious and a crime scene was declared while police completed investigations.
Police aren't ruling anything out but the death is now suspected to be caused by a drug overdose - a report will be handed to the coroner tomorrow.