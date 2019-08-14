Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BODY FOUND: Queensland Police work to determine cause of death
BODY FOUND: Queensland Police work to determine cause of death File
News

Police investigate body found in North Rockhampton

Meg Bolton
by
14th Aug 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a 46-year-old male found in North Rockhampton on Monday will be examined tomorrow to determine the cause of death.

Police found the body at in a Koongal home after receiving a call from triple 000.

The death was originally thought to be suspicious and a crime scene was declared while police completed investigations.

Police aren't ruling anything out but the death is now suspected to be caused by a drug overdose - a report will be handed to the coroner tomorrow.

death drugs koongal rockhampton tmb crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    SHOPPERS REJOICE: Aldi Rockhampton to open even sooner

    premium_icon SHOPPERS REJOICE: Aldi Rockhampton to open even sooner

    Breaking Official date has been announced as construction nears completion

    Latest update on the Lakes Creek Rd armed robbery

    premium_icon Latest update on the Lakes Creek Rd armed robbery

    News The Sunday night crime is just the latest robbery in Rockhampton.

    Capras' bold back to the future bid to turn fortunes around

    premium_icon Capras' bold back to the future bid to turn fortunes around

    News How the club plans to instill pride back into its jersey