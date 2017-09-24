Police investigate crash that left Rocky driver fighting for life

A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries after a single vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY 10AM: THE Queensland Police Service forensic crash unit is investigating the crash which left a young driver with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning.

Initial investigations indicate the vehicle was travelling east along Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal, about 2am Saturday, when it crossed the road and crashed into a tree.

Queensland Police Service reports the driver, a 20-year-old man, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital Saturday morning with critical injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash or with dashcam footage, should contact Policelink on 131 444.

3.30PM: A ROCKHAMPTON Hospital spokesperson has confirmed the 20-year-old man injured in a single vehicle car crash this morning has been airlifted to Brisbane.

The man was transferred by the Royal Flying Doctor Service to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

SATURDAY MORNING: A 20-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on Lakes Creek Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle when crews were called to the scene at 1.56am.

They said there were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the passengers were out of the vehicle when paramedics arrived.

There was major damage to the vehicle.

The young man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries.