Police investigating fire at Labrador home

Police are investigating after a Labrador house went up in flames last night. Photo: Emily Halloran

NEIGHBOURS reported hearing "smashing glass" moments before witnessing a Labrador house fire now being investigated by police.

Paramedics and fire crews were first called to the Government Road house just before 7pm, however they quickly determined no one was inside.

Neighbours had reported the blaze and crews arrived to find the building fully engulfed, posing a threat to surrounding properties.

The home has now been taped off by police. Photo: Emily Halloran

It was under control around 7.30pm and extinguished by 7.50pm.

The incident was then handed off to Queensland Police, who are now investigating to determine whether or not the fire is suspicious.

The home is next to a vacant property and has now been blocked off with police tape, with items from inside spread across the front lawn.

A neighbour said they heard the sound of smashing glass before seeing a cloud of smoke.

"I called the owner to let him know to call firefighters but within five minutes it was a raging fire," they said.

Photos from a neighbouring balcony show the burnt out home. Photo: Emily Halloran

"There are two cars down the back that look like they were set alight."

The neighbour said the residents who were renting had been causing a stire on the street over the past six months.

"The owner had been trying to get them out of the property," they said.

"There are police at the property on and off. I think the other neighbours call because I just mind my own business, it's usually just people arguing."

The residents were reportedly a couple with multiple teenage sons, with neighbours believing the parents had moved out and left the boys to live on the property.

More to come.