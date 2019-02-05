Menu
Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy...

First photos of Mundubbera plane crash emerge

Murray returns with routine win

EXCLUSIVE: First photos from inside Deepwater...

FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

Raging fire rains embers on Coast homes

EERIE VIEW: Fireys share Deepwater blaze images from...

LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

Spoilt, loved: Second chances for gorgeous rescue...

WATCH: The moment a 200-year-old fig tree fell to the...

TIMELINE: Inside look at 18-year-old Toowoomba cold...

Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her...

PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild...

How Isaac went from Downlands schoolboy to Bali...

GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

PHOTOS: Armed stand-off during tense hostage...

Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy crash

5th Feb 2019 11:02 AM

IMAGES have been released of the scene where three children were thrown from a rolling vehicle in Booyal on the weekend.

Police are investigating a single-vehicle incident which occurred Saturday morning on the Bruce Highway, where an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured and two boys under 10 sustained minor injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

All five occupants were hospitalised at the time, with the young girl flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital and the two boys, as well as two adult women, were taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

 

booyal bundaberg editors picks injuries queensland children's hospital racq lifeflight helicopter single-vehicle rollover
