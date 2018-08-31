Police investigate Kershaw Gardens knife discovery

PARENTS have been reassured Kershaw Gardens is safe, after the shocking discovery of several steak knives in playground sand.

Police and Rockhampton Regional Council are investigating after the knives were found at the playground on Tuesday morning, just weeks after it opened to the public.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said CCTV footage, which has since been given to police, showed a number of young teenagers in the park prior to the discovery.

It appears the offenders used the knives to slash shade sails and attempted to damage other playground equipment.

However, Cr Strelow said the photos she had seen of the knives as they were found appeared to have been thrown or dropped, rather than buried in a malicious attempt to injure.

The knives found in the sand at Kershaw Gardens, Rockhampton. Contributed

"For now my gut feel, and this is pre-emptive of any investigation, is that we're probably looking at some kids who were probably looking to damage the playground and using steak knives to do so,” she said.

"It has obviously distressed so many people in Rockhampton. I see it is fundamentally about kids, kids who were trying to damage equipment and that's appalling. What they did then by leaving knives around, whether they threw them or dropped them, has added a chilling factor for parents.”

Cr Strelow said police patrols of the area had been increased and council crews were starting earlier to be sure they raked the sand before any children arrived.

She said the "double raking” technique was one they still believed was efficient in finding any dangerous items at a depth that could injure children.

Sand sifting is also used to identify any other items.

"We also need to take steps to address behaviours that are happening there are night,” Cr Strelow said.

"We have 24 hour cameras. We have up until now had lights went off at 10.30pm and Wi-Fi that ran all night. I'm proposing that we would reverse that. I've made the suggestion we make those speakers earn their keep and perhaps Achy Breaky Heart on a loop might be just the answer.”