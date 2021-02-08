Police investigate pedestrian death, man’s body found on hwy

UPDATE, 9AM: A male pedestrian has been died in an incident at Midgee in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to the Bruce Hwy, near the intersection of Moglino Rd, around 1.40am after a man’s body was found on the side of the highway.

The man’s car was parked a short distance up the road.

Paramedics assessed the man for critical injuries and he was declared deceased at the scene.

The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

It may be possible the man was struck by a passing vehicle.

Anyone who was travelling along this stretch of the Bruce Highway prior to 1.30 this morning, and may have seen the man, or a vehicle parked on the side of the road, or has relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit will continue to investigate.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100250624 within the online suspicious activity form.

INITIAL, 7.30AM: A serious crash was reported at Midgee early on Monday morning, blocking the highway for some hours.

A vehicle and pedestrian incident was reported at 1.42am at Bruce Hwy and Mogilno Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated a male patient for critical injuries.

He was not taken to hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.