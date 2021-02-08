Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic accident.Young man hit by a car
Traffic accident.Young man hit by a car
Motoring

Police investigate pedestrian death, man’s body found on hwy

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
8th Feb 2021 9:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9AM: A male pedestrian has been died in an incident at Midgee in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police were called to the Bruce Hwy, near the intersection of Moglino Rd, around 1.40am after a man’s body was found on the side of the highway.

The man’s car was parked a short distance up the road.

Paramedics assessed the man for critical injuries and he was declared deceased at the scene.

The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

It may be possible the man was struck by a passing vehicle.

Anyone who was travelling along this stretch of the Bruce Highway prior to 1.30 this morning, and may have seen the man, or a vehicle parked on the side of the road, or has relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit will continue to investigate.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100250624 within the online suspicious activity form.

INITIAL, 7.30AM: A serious crash was reported at Midgee early on Monday morning, blocking the highway for some hours.

A vehicle and pedestrian incident was reported at 1.42am at Bruce Hwy and Mogilno Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated a male patient for critical injuries.

He was not taken to hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

bruce hwy fatal crash midgee
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pie Alley drunk bear-hugged, removed from premises

        Premium Content Pie Alley drunk bear-hugged, removed from premises

        News James Douglas Malone has been banned from attending licensed premises in Yeppoon for six months.

        ‘Irreplaceable mate to so many’: Funeral for coast teen

        Premium Content ‘Irreplaceable mate to so many’: Funeral for coast teen

        News The Yeppoon student will be farewelled at a service on Monday.

        LETTERS: Got a spare violin you don’t use?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Got a spare violin you don’t use?

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        GARDENING: Flowering Eucalypts for western gardens

        Premium Content GARDENING: Flowering Eucalypts for western gardens

        Gardening Green thumb Neil Fisher shares his tips and tricks for around the garden.