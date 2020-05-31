Menu
EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Multiple police units responded to a report of ‘gun shots’ at The Caves last night.
News

Police investigate reports of ‘gun shots’ at The Caves

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
31st May 2020 10:11 AM
MULTIPLE police vehicles were spotted racing north out of Rockhampton on Saturday night responding to reports of a loud disturbance at The Caves involving several “gun shots”.

Police were alerted to the incident at a location about 25km north of Rockhampton at 9.20pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, police were understood to have questioned a number of witnesses and conducted a search of a house.

An officer at the scene said they were told by a witness that aerosol cans and lighters had been thrown into a fire.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed that no shots were fired, blaming the noise on the incineration of the aerosols.

