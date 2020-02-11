Menu
Stolen orange 2015 Hyundai Accent hatchback.
Crime

Police investigate stolen car used in several offences

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
11th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
ROCKHAMPTON police are investigating the theft of a car, which is believed to be involved in a number of alleged offences.

An orange 2015 Hyundai Accent hatchback with Queensland registration 838WDG was allegedly stolen from Ellis St, Berserker, on Sunday, February 9.

The vehicle has been involved in a number of alleged offences over the past two days.

These offences include fuel drive offs, burglary and evade police.

Police further allege they have observed two men in the car. One man is described as Caucasian with a slim build, scruffy hair, about 20 years old and wearing a wide brim bucket style hat.

The second man is described as Aboriginal, thin build and about 30 to 40 years old.

Police want to remind community members not to attempt to intercept any stolen vehicles.

If you have any information about the offence or the location of the vehicle, contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000284629, QP2000287553, QP2000287759, QP2000288718, QP2000289473

