Police investigate suspicious backyard fire

AS CREWS battled multiple grass fires in Lakes Creek, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a suspicious blaze in a Rockhampton City backyard.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said one crew attended the backyard fire about 2.50pm, which was about 10m by 5m in size.
A tree was also engulfed in flames.
Crews prevented any damage to the shed on the property, extinguishing the fire by 3.10pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said officers were investigating the fire, after reports people were seen running from the area at the time.