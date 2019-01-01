Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating following the suspicious death of a young man at Mackay.
Police are investigating following the suspicious death of a young man at Mackay.
News

Man, 20, dies in suspicious circumstances

1st Jan 2019 5:23 AM

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 20-year-old man in central Queensland overnight.

A 67-year-old man is helping them with their inquiries following the death of the other man, in North Mackay.

Police were called to Glenpark St around 12.30am, where a 20-year-old man was found injured in a car. He died at the scene from his injury.

It is alleged he was involved in an altercation at an address in Gemini Court, Andergrove, earlier in the night, where he sustained the injury.

Crime scenes have been declared at Glenpark St and Gemini Crt, with scientific and scenes of crime officers processing the scenes and uniform and detectives canvassing the areas.

An Investigation Centre has been established at the Mackay Police Station.

A 67-year-old man was taken into custody.

There is no further information available at this time.

death editors picks qps suspicious death

Top Stories

    Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    premium_icon Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    News Park operators are noting the Yeppoon Lagoon is a major drawcard for visitors to holiday in the region

    Hottest new acts line up in CQ Wednesday to Kick Start 2019

    premium_icon Hottest new acts line up in CQ Wednesday to Kick Start 2019

    News Twelve hours for only $60, children under 12 for free.

    Central Queensland politicians' visions for 2019

    premium_icon Central Queensland politicians' visions for 2019

    Politics The Bulletin asked our leaders what their visions for 2019

    Where can you go around the region today?

    premium_icon Where can you go around the region today?

    News If you want to go out and about, here is what you can check out!

    Local Partners