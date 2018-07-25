Menu
Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman. Picture: 9 News
Crime

Man and woman found dead in home

by Stephanie Bedo
25th Jul 2018 5:38 PM

A MAJOR police operation has been set up northwest of Melbourne as officers investigate the deaths of a man and a woman in a suspected murder-suicide.

The bodies were found at an address on Smiths Road, Parwan, just after 10am.

They are yet to be formally identified and the cause of the deaths is yet to be determined.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident at this stage.

 

Several police vehicles are at the rural property. Picture: 9 News
"The deceased are yet to be formally identified and the exact cause of the deaths are yet to be determined but police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident at this stage," a police statement said.

Investigators have not revealed who found the man and woman, or estimated how long ago they died.

Photos from the scene show several police vehicles and ambulances at the property which is accessed by a dirt road and has multiple outhouses.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

- With AAP

