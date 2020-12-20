Police investigate vehicle ‘totally destroyed’ by blaze

Crews were called to a vehicle fire last night.

Police are still investigating a vehicle fire in Kensington on Saturday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at 7.22pm, and the car was 'totally destroyed' by the fire.

A Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said when they arrived on Woodward Rd, the car was well alight.

Paramedics remained on standby in support of QFES.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said fortunately, no one was injured or required hospitalisation.