Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews were called to a vehicle fire last night.
Crews were called to a vehicle fire last night.
News

Police investigate vehicle ‘totally destroyed’ by blaze

Mikayla Haupt
20th Dec 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are still investigating a vehicle fire in Kensington on Saturday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at 7.22pm, and the car was 'totally destroyed' by the fire.

A Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said when they arrived on Woodward Rd, the car was well alight.

Paramedics remained on standby in support of QFES.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said fortunately, no one was injured or required hospitalisation.

More Stories

qas qfes bundaberg qps vehicle fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Adventure ahead with new trails opening in CQ

        Premium Content Adventure ahead with new trails opening in CQ

        Cycling & MTB ‘It really adds to the appeal of coming to the region to ride mountain bikes.’

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after snake bite

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man in hospital after snake bite

        Breaking A man in his 60s was bitten by a snake that was ‘brown in colour’.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Dashi Dash racers at Callaghan Park

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Dashi Dash racers at Callaghan Park

        News Pint-sized pups battle it out at LJ Hooker’s Dashi Dash; see the cuties here.