Police investigating man's death in Gatton

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 38-year-old man in Gatton overnight.

Officers were called to an address on South Street at 7.45pm after the man lost consciousness.

He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Initial investigations suggest the man may have been involved in a physical altercation in the early hours of June 29.

Investigations are continuing.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444.