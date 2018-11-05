Menu
The car police believe had hub caps stolen late last night.
Crime

Police investigating after Mt Lofty break and enter

Anton Rose
by
5th Nov 2018 2:43 PM

POLICE are investigating after a private residence on Benjamin St, Mount Lofty was unlawfully entered late last night.

The victim had placed her handbag containing her purse and vehicle keys on the kitchen bench before going to bed.

The victim has then woken up Monday morning and has found that unknown person/s have used force to remove a locked rear sliding security screen from the rear entry door.

The offender/s have entered the home and stolen the victim's handbag and a set of crystal stud earrings.

A white 2008 Hyundai Getz, with a Queensland registration number of 727MTW, was also entered and the front driver's side hub cap and rear passenger side hub cap from the wheels, have been stolen.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

